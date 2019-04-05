Home Cities Kochi

Nazi holocaust survivor movie 'Why Women Need to Climb Mountains' to premiere in Kochi

Swiss filmmaker Renata Keller premieres her film on Gerda Lerner, a pioneering social reformer and feminist historian.

Published: 05th April 2019 02:44 AM

Why Women Need to Climb Mountains

Why Women Need to Climb Mountains (Pics: Absolut Medien)

By Anoop Menon
Express News Service

KOCHI: If not for her, the African American civil-rights struggle in North America wouldn’t have gained momentum. It’s due to her that, academic disciplines like women’s studies even exists! We’re talking, of course, about Gerda Lerner— often considered the single most influential figure in the development of women’s and gender history. 

This Austria-born holocaust survivor is the central subject of celebrated filmmaker Renata Keller’s documentary, Why Women Need to Climb Mountains. After screenings in Germany, UK, Canada, Australia, USA, and a special viewing at UNESCO in France, this 180-minute flick is making its Indian debut in Kochi’s WE Language Institute.

History matters

“This isn’t a classical feminist production. It’s about making everyone examine their own history. I want people to start thinking independently and question some of the societal structures that they are born into,” explains the Berlin-based director, who’s been a part of the visual arts scene for over 25 years. She further clarifies that the title of this partly-crowdfunded movie is based on a poem written by Gerda while the prolific author was trekking and stones underneath her feet gave away, inspiring her to depend on inner strength.

When asked how deep-rooted misogyny in mainstream cinema can be tackled by emerging filmmakers, Renata begins clarifying with a shocking statistic: in terms of dialogue alone, women only amount to 10 per cent of total on-screen conversations in movies. “I think woman have to become pioneers in filmmaking, find their own voice, narrate stories that revolve around gender where females aren’t side-heroines, and visualise stories through their own eyes,” concludes the CEO and art director of German philosophical quarterly magazine, Evolve.

The premiere on April 8 at 5 pm. At WE Language Institute, Pallimukku, Kochi

