Tiered tales on the web of Kochi

HomeBakers.co.in has a core philosophy of love, labour, and longing.

Published: 05th April 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 02:35 AM

Anjana, Anuradha and Sonali

By Anoop Menon
Express News Service

KOCHI: There’s a story behind every cake ever made. Sometimes it’s an extravagant anecdote of a multi-tiered pastry, baked for a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Other times, it’s a simple tale of love, labour, and longing: like a college-going student in the UK who wants a pet-friendly cake for his dog back home in Bengaluru. This is the core philosophy behind HomeBakers.co.in, an online marketplace where consumers from around the globe can connect with local home bakers. 

“Basically, we’ve created a network of over 380 quality bakers from Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai who work with premium ingredients to create any baked product the client needs- according to a theme or dietary requirement and get them delivered to your doorstep,” explains Anuradha Lath, who doubles up as an investment banker in the UK. She adds, “This weekend, we’re launching our Kerala chapter with The Great Kochi Bake Show.”

The start-up co-founder—along with the core members Anjana Lath and Sonali Mitra—is hosting a grand day-long fete with masterclasses, panel discussions to exchange industry info, a session on improving your food photography skills, cake competitions, and much more. “Industry bigwigs including chef Michelle Peris from Academy of Pastry Arts India and chef Vinoshnee Shankar from De’ Pastry School will be doing live demonstrations on how they perfected their craft,” says Anuradha. 

Besides the contests and cash prizes, the founders insist that the event is an opportunity for emerging home bakers to engage with professionals in the field and connect with top suppliers from across the state.


Register on bit.ly/TGKBS-Register. On April 6 at Gokulam Park, Kaloor.

The Great Kochi Bake Show Kochi bakers HomeBakers Kochi Academy of Pastry Arts India

