Home Cities Kochi

Bitten by the cruise bug in Kochi

More than 300 Malayalees go on luxury liners every month.

Published: 06th April 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

The cruise liner Costa Venezia which called at Kochi Port the other day

The cruise liner Costa Venezia which called at Kochi Port the other day| Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cruise tourism is picking up in the state. Gone are the days when people thought luxury cruises were only meant for the uber rich and foreigners. Today more and more people from Kerala are going on cruise vacations.

According to travel agents, the most number of cruise liners calling at Kochi port belong to Costa Cruises, a company based in Italy.  "Earlier, one would not have found a Malayali on board a cruise vessel. Today, the scene has changed. It can be safely said every month more than 300 Malayalees are going on a cruise," said Arshad K Safarulla, director (operations) Galaxy Travel Club.

According to him, Keralites are more open to spending money today. "Before, they hesitated. The reasons cited ranged from tour packages being costly to unaccustomed food," he said. A three-day tour package that costs Rs 34,000 per person on board a  cruise liner is viable, he added.

According to him, in the case of Costa Cruises, the tour fee is free for children up to the age of 18. "It is something that is not heard of in other cruises and people make use of it," he said. And, don't assume people who go for cruises are those residing in the cities, he added. "The most number of bookings come in from Palakkad and Malappuram followed by Kochi and Kottayam. The number of bookings from Palakkad is unbelievable," he said. The scenario is not just in the case of Kerala but the whole country, said Nalini Udai Gupta, MD, Lotus Destinations.

At present, the facilities at Ernakulam Wharf is not sufficient since it is a cargo pier, she said. "And in the case of Samudrika, the pier is not large enough to berth huge cruise ships. However, the government is taking steps to improve the facilities at the piers and the terminals under construction at the Ernakulam Wharf will go a long way in attracting more liners," she said.

According to her, there is a lot of potential for cruise tourism in India. "The Central Government expects the number of passengers to go up to 4 million by 2025 and the number of cruise ships calling at Indian ports to go up from 195 to more than 900," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Cruise tourism Costa Cruises Galaxy Travel Club Kochi cruise travel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp