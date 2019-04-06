Bitten by the cruise bug in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cruise tourism is picking up in the state. Gone are the days when people thought luxury cruises were only meant for the uber rich and foreigners. Today more and more people from Kerala are going on cruise vacations.

According to travel agents, the most number of cruise liners calling at Kochi port belong to Costa Cruises, a company based in Italy. "Earlier, one would not have found a Malayali on board a cruise vessel. Today, the scene has changed. It can be safely said every month more than 300 Malayalees are going on a cruise," said Arshad K Safarulla, director (operations) Galaxy Travel Club.

According to him, Keralites are more open to spending money today. "Before, they hesitated. The reasons cited ranged from tour packages being costly to unaccustomed food," he said. A three-day tour package that costs Rs 34,000 per person on board a cruise liner is viable, he added.

According to him, in the case of Costa Cruises, the tour fee is free for children up to the age of 18. "It is something that is not heard of in other cruises and people make use of it," he said. And, don't assume people who go for cruises are those residing in the cities, he added. "The most number of bookings come in from Palakkad and Malappuram followed by Kochi and Kottayam. The number of bookings from Palakkad is unbelievable," he said. The scenario is not just in the case of Kerala but the whole country, said Nalini Udai Gupta, MD, Lotus Destinations.

At present, the facilities at Ernakulam Wharf is not sufficient since it is a cargo pier, she said. "And in the case of Samudrika, the pier is not large enough to berth huge cruise ships. However, the government is taking steps to improve the facilities at the piers and the terminals under construction at the Ernakulam Wharf will go a long way in attracting more liners," she said.

According to her, there is a lot of potential for cruise tourism in India. "The Central Government expects the number of passengers to go up to 4 million by 2025 and the number of cruise ships calling at Indian ports to go up from 195 to more than 900," she said.