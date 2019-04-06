Chendamangalam near Kochi seeks an international market  

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Chendamanagalam's rise from the ashes is a story in itself. The handloom town was almost washed away in the floods that ravaged Kerala until a few people and organisations decided to step in to save the weavers and their craft from fading into oblivion.

Though the industry is limping back, thanks to initiatives like Chekkutty and many CSR-funded endeavours, the handloom workers are expecting an active intervention from the next MP to take their products, which has the Geographical Indication tag, to international markets.

From improving their living standards to reviving handloom, the residents of Chendamanagalam has a list of demands for their next representative in Lok Sabha."This has been our livelihood since the pre-independence era. Though the first Union Government gave equal importance to handloom and agriculture, the successive cabinets compromised on these priorities. We demand to bring it back to the deserving levels by providing special grants and other infrastructure support. With the rocketing expenses, a complete exemption from GST is also needed," PA Sojan, secretary, Chendamangalam Handloom Weavers Corporative Society.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

At a time when daily wage workers of the state earn more than Rs 500 per day, Chendamangalam weavers are still living in misery with a Rs 200 as daily wage. "There is a stark contrast in the wages of handloom weavers and workers from other sectors. The state government support of Rs 75 is nothing before the rising living expenses. We are expecting a special handloom package from the central government to uplift our living conditions," said Sojan.

Thanks to CSR funds, the entire industry is on the cusp of a revolution. "The brand 'Chendamangalam' has a huge potential in global markets. The centre can play a huge role to source funds into the industry. Easing off the regulations and providing interest-free loans will help," he added.

Tapping the tourism prospects of the region as part of the Muziris Heritage Project is also a demand. "We haven't explored the tourism opportunity of the area to the fullest. Structures like Chendamangalam old wooden bridge are in ruins. The MP can play a crucial role in bettering connectivity through Water Metro," said Krishnabalan Palliath, manager, Paliam Trust.