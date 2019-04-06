Home Cities Kochi

Chendamangalam near Kochi seeks an international market  

The handloom town wants the new MP to help brand the products on a global level and get them an exemption from GST.

Published: 06th April 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

A handloom weaver working at a co-operative society at Chendamangalam

A handloom weaver working at a co-operative society at Chendamangalam | Express

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Chendamanagalam's rise from the ashes is a story in itself. The handloom town was almost washed away in the floods that ravaged Kerala until a few people and organisations decided to step in to save the weavers and their craft from fading into oblivion.  

Though the industry is limping back, thanks to initiatives like Chekkutty and many CSR-funded endeavours, the handloom workers are expecting an active intervention from the next  MP to take their products, which has the Geographical Indication  tag, to international markets. 

From improving their living standards to reviving handloom, the residents of Chendamanagalam has a list of demands for their next representative in Lok Sabha."This has been our livelihood since the pre-independence era. Though the first Union Government gave equal importance to handloom and agriculture, the successive cabinets compromised  on these priorities. We demand to bring it back to the deserving levels by providing special grants and other infrastructure support.  With the rocketing expenses, a complete exemption from GST is also needed," PA Sojan, secretary, Chendamangalam Handloom Weavers Corporative Society.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

At a time when daily wage workers of the state earn more than  Rs 500 per day, Chendamangalam weavers are still living in misery with a Rs 200 as daily wage. "There is a stark contrast in the wages of handloom weavers and workers from other sectors. The state government support of  Rs 75 is nothing before the rising living expenses. We are expecting a special handloom package from the central government to uplift our living conditions," said Sojan. 

Thanks to CSR funds, the entire industry is on the cusp of a revolution. "The brand 'Chendamangalam' has a huge potential in global markets. The centre can play a huge role to source funds into the industry. Easing off the regulations and providing interest-free loans will help," he added. 
Tapping the tourism prospects of the region as part of the Muziris Heritage Project is also a demand. "We haven't explored the tourism opportunity of the area to the fullest. Structures like Chendamangalam old wooden bridge are in ruins. The MP can play a crucial role in bettering connectivity through Water Metro," said Krishnabalan Palliath, manager, Paliam Trust. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chendamanagalam Chendamanagalam weavers Chendamangalam issues India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp