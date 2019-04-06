Home Cities Kochi

First batch of doctors graduates from Wayanad Medical College

The first batch of students of DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences (DM WIMS) will be awarded their degrees on Saturday.

Published: 06th April 2019

Dr Harish Pillai, Dr Azad Moopen and Dr Anton Sylvan D’Souza at the press conference held in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first batch of students of DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences (DM WIMS) will be awarded their degrees on Saturday. Governor P Sathasivam will distribute the degrees at Naseera Nagar, Wayanad. 

M K C Nair, vice-chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences, will be the chief guest at the function. “Graduating doctors of the institute have the mindset to serve the people in rural areas,” said Dr Azad Moopen, chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, at a press conference in Kochi.
A total of 130 students from the DM WIMS Medical College will be awarded their MBBS degrees at the event. “The availability of doctors in rural areas is a matter of concern, as facilities for people living in hilly areas such as Wayanad are comparatively less,” he said.

“Wayanad has a huge tribal and BPL population. The trust has been providing high-quality healthcare free of cost to those living in Wayanad. Several government schemes have been implemented through the Medical College, which has a 700-bed capacity. More than 1,000 patients visit daily,” said Dr Azad Moopen. 

Dr Anton Sylvan D’Souza, dean, DM WIMS, said the trust hopes to make great inroads in health care in Wayanad and neighbouring areas such as Gundalur, Gundalpet and Coorg, in the future. 
It also aims to place DM WIMS as one among the top 10 private medical colleges in the country by 2025. “Presently, 1,500 students are studying in the Medical College,” Dr Anton said.
Dr Azad Moopen also said several job opportunities can be generated in the health sector compared to other sectors. 

“Any health care unit or hospital requires doctors and other medical staff. Unfortunately, we are short of doctors in India. By setting up more hospitals and expanding it to other states, we are providing more opportunities. We plan to start a hospital in Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram soon,” said Dr Azad.
CEO Dr Harish Pillai was also present at the press conference.

