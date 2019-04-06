Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Tanvi Gireesh, an entrepreneur at eight

Tanvi's taste in colours and style with her jewellery and accessories has made her a customer's favourite.

Tanvi Gireesh

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: With emerging and aspiring entrepreneurs setting up stalls at the fourth edition of the Seasons Sale and Expo at Avenue Centre in Panampilly Nagar, anyone would mistake this doe-eyed little girl for a customer’s kid or an entrepreneur’s daughter. And not quite as an entrepreneur with her own stall. That’s exactly who she is. All of eight, Tanvi Gireesh was, without a speck of doubt, the youngest of all the businesswomen at the two-day exhibition sale with her jewellery and accessories stall.

A Class III student of Assisi Vidyanikethan Public School in Kakkanad, Tanvi hit a jackpot at the stall. “She is a customer favourite. Her products were sold out on the first day of the exhibition itself and had to leave early,” says Zeenath Bith Muhammed, organiser of the exhibition sale. But the girl was back at her stall on the second day. “On reaching home, she stayed up late to create the products for the next day because all her stock products sold out like hot pancakes,” says Renuka Gireesh, Tanvi’s mother and a fashion designer. 

How did she get into jewellery making? “Ask Amma,” she says shyly. On cue, the story unravels. It all began a month ago when Tanvi created a set of earrings for her mother. “She has always been into art. Impressed by the earrings she made me, Zeenath asked me to put up a stall for Tanvi,” says Renuka. 
That intrigued the little girl and her imagination soared to heights. “Her first request was to release her products under the brand name ‘Tam’, her nickname at home. And she wanted a heart logo with the brand,” says Renuka. 

Within a month, Tanvi created over 250 pairs of earrings. “It isn’t too difficult. All you have to do is put beads in the circular hoops,” she says in the most adorable way. “The only thing difficult in the process was twisting the hoop at the end, which has to be done using pliers,” says her mother. 
Having gotten used to creating beautiful accessories, Tanvi is already independent with her ideas. “Her taste in colours and style is entirely different than mine. Because of this, she prefers doing it all herself,” says her mother.

Seeing Tanvi’s newfound interest in jewellery making, Renuka was glad. “I am happy she’s not glued to the television screen anymore,” she says. But Tanvi is over-the-moon over her new source of pocket money.  

Putting up stalls and engaging customers are not novel things for the little girl. “Since a child, I have always travelled to such sales and put up stalls. In a way, I might have been an influence on her,” says Renuka.

