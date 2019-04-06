Kochi to host Asia-Pacific Customs chiefs next month

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Representatives of Customs organisations from 33 countries will converge in Kochi as part of three-day annual convention organised by the World Customs Organisation (WCO)-Asia Pacific region next month. This is expected to be a major event for the Customs Department to discuss strategies and share information with foreign customs agencies.

The 20th Regional Conference of Heads of Administrations (RCHA) of WCO - Asia Pacific region - will be held at Bolgatty from May 7 to 9. Close to 500 delegates from India and abroad are likely to take part in the convention. This is the first time that RCHA is being held in India. A meeting of the WCO Regional Contact Points was held at Jaipur last year.

"WCO Asia-Pacific region has 33 member countries. A delegation from each member country is expected to arrive for the convention," said a Customs officer. WCO is an international body that coordinates with various Customs enforcement agencies across the globe. Customs departments share information with WCO and receive assistance for carrying out investigation abroad.

"Like Interpol for police, WCO is a world body for Customs agencies," an officer said. based in Brussels, WCO has 183-member countries and it manages around 98 per cent of world trade. There are six regional bodies of WCO. Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said it would be a crucial meeting for the Customs Department. "The meeting will discuss latest developments and challenges faced by the Customs agencies across the Asia-Pacific region.

India is an active member and it is the current vice-chair of WCO Council for the Asia-Pacific region. We can share information about the smuggling activities, especially gold that comes from other parts of Asia.

We can also get information about smugglers who operate from foreign countries and smuggle contrabands to India," he said.