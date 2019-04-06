Home Cities Kochi

Kochi traffic police to beat the heat with umbrellas

Though the Labour department has not yet directed the traffic police to regulate working hours, police officer have been instructed to take care of their health.

Published: 06th April 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Police Commissioner S Surendran

Kochi Police Commissioner S Surendran (Photo | A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In order to battle the scorching heat, umbrellas were distributed to traffic police throughout the city here on Friday.The move was initiated by Deputy Traffic Police Commissioner J Himendranath at an event held at Revenue Towers, Kochi. Around 90 police officers posted at various points in the city’s Traffic East and West station limits were provided umbrellas. According to J Himendranath, the initiative aims to give prominence to the health of the police personnel. 

“The Labour department has not yet directed us to regulate working hours of the traffic police. However, we have issued directives to all our traffic police officers out there to give due importance to their health, drink proper amounts of water and make sure to take sufficient rest when possible. In certain parts of the city, there are no areas with shade or cabins, and therefore, umbrellas will be of great help,” he said. 

Traffic at unprecedented areas require officers to bear the heat while managing, as traffic cabins are only available at major junctions. “Several areas in the city, including points near KSRTC bus station, Thevara and Kundanoor have no cabins for the officers posted. We cannot back off from work, as many commuters violate traffic rules and create traffic blocks in the city if not supervised,” said Traffic West officer, Bibil Mohan.

