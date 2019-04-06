Home Cities Kochi

Woman held for smuggling gold at Kochi airport

The officers became suspicious during body frisking and after detailed examination found the commuter with gold concealed inside her undergarments.

By Express News Service

A Malappuram native was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs while attempting to smuggle gold at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Nedumbassery on Friday. Ashifa Valiyathodika was held with 2,353 grams of gold paste and a gold chain weighing 116 grams. According to a customs officer, Ashifa arrived from Doha in the morning. 

The officers became suspicious during body frisking and after detailed examination found the commuter with gold concealed inside her undergarments. Customs officers conducted a thorough interrogation of the woman to trace the racket for whom she was smuggling gold.

Further investigation for the kingpin has been launched. Six gold smuggling attempts were foiled at CIAL, in the past week. As many as 533 grams of gold worth R19.92 lakh was recovered so far. A currency seizure case was also registered after foreign currencies worth R4.31 lakh was recovered from a passenger.

