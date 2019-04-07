Eight persons awarded life imprisonment in Kochi

Home Cities Kochi

Edavanakkad Irshadul Muslimeen president Abdul Kayyum was murdered in 2012 by the accused whose membership in the religious congregation was rejected by Kayyum. 

KOCHI: An Additional Sessions Court in Kochi on Friday awarded life imprisonment to eight persons in connection with the murder of an Edavanakkad native in 2012. The case pertains to the murder of Abdul Kayyum, who was the manager of Hidayatul Islam Higher Secondary School and president of  Edavanakkad Irshadul Muslimeen religious congregation.

The court awarded life imprisonment to accused Nadirsha, Tashiyad, Anoop, Noushad, Manaf, Jaleel, Sabir and PS Noushad. This apart, the accused were ordered to pay Rs 25,000 each as fine to relatives of the deceased. 

The accused persons maintained enmity towards Kayyum after their request for membership in the religious congregation was rejected. Later, the Waqaf Board also came out with an order suspending issuance of new membership. On March 12, 2012, the accused attacked Kayyum. 

He later succumbed to injuries. Senior advocate B Raman Pillai and advocate Sunil Maheshwaran Pillai appeared for the prosecution.

