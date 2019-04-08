Agappe launches first Blood Cell Counter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Agappe Diagnostics, a Kerala based diagnostics reagents and equipment manufacturer, launched the first indigenously developed blood cell counter in Kochi of Friday. The Blood Cell Counter was developed in partnership with L&T Technology Services.

The Blood Cell Counter provides accurate diagnostics for critical ailments such as dengue fever, rat fever, allergic conditions, leukaemia, typhoid, anaemia.

Thomas John, managing director of Agappe, said currently Blood Cell Counters are provided by companies based in US, Europe and Japan because of which the machine is available at an escalated price.

“As we are manufacturing the units from our factory at Nellad and Pattimattom, machines can be provided at a cheaper price. The imported machines are generally manufactured according to the climatic conditions abroad. Our Blood Cell Counter is manufactured according to the Indian climatic condition,” he said.

Even though Agappe has the facility to manufacture over 1,000 units per month, currently it has been decided to restrict the production at 200-250 units per month.

Agappe has been manufacturing healthcare equipment for the past 25 years. Currently, there are 20 different reagents and machines developed by the company available at the market. The company would be launching automated clinical chemistry analyser next year.