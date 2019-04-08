Alteration ‘mafia’ feels the heat

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The 'Freaken' drive has irked not only the automobile enthusiast but also groups which mint money making modifications in a vehicle at an exorbitant rate.The ‘mafia’ has been promoting altered vehicles by conducting exhibitions and roadshows in colleges and other public events, without the permission of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

As per the details available with the MVD, such companies fund and prompt owners of altered vehicles to participate in such expos arranged at different parts of the state. With the campaign titled #modificationisnotacrime, these groups are trying hard to regain their space in the market.

"We have been checking such exhibitions for the last two weeks and have already seized 50 vehicles for illegal alteration. In a majority of cases, the participants have no clue about the exhibitions. Companies that do alterations pump in a huge amount for the conduct of such events," said Deepu, a motor vehicle inspector. He is a part of the Enforcement wing set up under the Enforcement RTO, Ernakulam.

According to the officers, such firms charge nearly I2 to I3 lakh for high-end modification in the LMV vehicles. "A vehicle which we seized was modified spending I8 lakh. Several parts were imported. The campaign #modificationisnotacrime was initiated after the drive began to eat into their income. The alterations are illegal and we cannot allow that," the officials asked.

According to the officials, the alteration made on the tyres and other parts affects the stability and gravity centre of the vehicle. "The manufacturers have set a turning radius for all vehicles but the alteration changes everything. This will cause accidents. How can they claim modifications are not a crime when this is the end result. Also, replacing the silencers cause environmental pollution. As per Supreme Court judgment, vehicle modification is a crime and the drive will continue," said Enforcement RTO K Manojkumar.

However, many alteration companies claim what they do is legal. "All of a sudden, there is a move against alterations. So far, no accidents have been reported due to such alterations. We believe the department has some ulterior motive. This has affected our business as we have invested a hefty amount for this," said the owner of an alteration company.

Meanwhile, the Police have decided to act against holding exhibitions of such vehicles. "We have received some hints regarding this. We will look into the matter," said City Police Commissioner S Surendran.