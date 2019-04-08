Hajjumma, an epitome of selfless service 

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: Yarathparambil Fathima, an octogenarian, who has spent over 50 years of her life serving leprosy patients is a stellar example of selflessness. It has not been an easy road for Fathima, who visits patients, shares food and water, and spend time with them. 

When Fathima, fondly called Hajjumma, was 18 years old, her sister-in-law Mariakkutty was diagnosed with leprosy. Mariakkutty's husband left her and she was abandoned by her family at the Government Leprosy Hospital at Kozhikode (later renamed as Government Hospital of Dermatology). "I was deeply pained by the incident," says Hajjumma. "Though I rushed to the hospital to see her, the security did not let me in. He allowed me inside only when I paid him," recalls Hajjumma.

The lives of lepers inside the hospital, whose lives and dreams were shattered by the stigma attached to the disease, moved her. "There were more than 150 patients at the hospital at that time. The majority were abandoned by their families. They were fighting themselves. That was a time when they were dreaded and stigmatised," she said.

Hajjumma calls this a 'life-changing' moment. It is then she decided to dedicate her life to the service of the downtrodden. She visited the hospital every day, fed, bathed and clothed them. 
She recalled an incident when a lady died at the hospital and no one was ready to touch the body. Hajjumma washed the dead body and buried it. But, it wasn't easy. She faced stiff opposition from all corners. "My family thought it would affect their status in the society. Neighbours kept me at a distance and asked me silly questions. I remember someone asking me If I take bath after tending to patients?," she said. 

But such bad experiences did not stop her from going to the hospital. "Her presence is a great relief for us. She comes here often, gives us food and clothes. She has been with us for long. I always pray for her," said a patient at the hospital. Now, there are 80 patients at the hospital.  

"Feeling unwanted and neglected is really 
difficult. We forget our pains when we see Hajjumma," said another patient from Kannur.
Though she suffers from age-related ailments, this 85-year-old woman is still active. She lives alone in a small house on the banks of Kallayi river. "I cannot go to the hospital every day due to health issues. But I am helping them in all possible ways, " she said. 

"Our ancestors have said what we do for ourselves dies with us, but what we do for others will remain immortal," she said. The society which once sidelined Hajjumma later accepted and recognised her service by awarding her Mahila Thilakam Award and Karunya Prathibha Puraskar.

