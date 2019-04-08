Home Cities Kochi

In search of truthful human beings

Once, Manoj was admitted in the hospital for some illness. While finishing his daily round with Manoj, the doctor on duty asked him to pray to God.

Published: 08th April 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Once, Manoj was admitted in the hospital for some illness. While finishing his daily round with Manoj, the doctor on duty asked him to pray to God. “I trust the doctor who is treating me. And the medicine that is going inside my body. Then why should I pray to God?” Manoj countered. His mother, who was listening to the interaction, suddenly got angry. “When someone says something nice to you, it is not right to talk back,” she said. Inspired by this string of conversation and a few of his humanist ideas, Manoj’s friend Sivan Ceepee - who assisted director Abrid Shine in films ‘Action Hero Biju’ and ‘Poomaram’ - decided to create the short film ‘Rathrikal Paranja Kadha’, which was released on April 2 and has garnered over 5 lakh views on YouTube since. 

The short is a series of conversations between a patient Justin Jacob and a night-duty nurse Jyothi Mary Kurian in a hospital room. While the conversation begins over God and religion, they soon move on to the philosophical aspects of love and life. “The entire concept was inspired by my friend. He is even credited at the beginning of the short film,” says Sivan, who wrote and directed the film. 
A poignant aspect of this interaction is Justin’s invocation of Diogenes. In his time, the ancient Greek philosopher had set out to find ‘truthful human beings’. However, when narrating the story to the Jyothi, Justin omits the ‘truthful’ because he believes ‘humans are truthful by nature.’
The conversations that span over five nights arouse a sense of empathy and love in Jyothi. She even tries to justify her feelings for the man when she compares him with Jesus. 
Though predictable, the film invokes a string of thoughts in the viewers’ mind. 

Produced by Remya Varma K R, ‘Rathrikal Paranja Kadha’ was shot in two days at Chaitanya Hospital in North Paravur and various other locations in Kochi. While Bithul Babu and Arya Parvathy don the central characters in the short, Pooja Suchithran and Sudhin Vasu did the music and camera respectively. Cecil Beryl Philips, Jithin Joseph, Dickson Anthikkat, Rafeeq Ansari, Balasubramanian N and Jetha A effortlessly handled the editing, sound design and final mix, project designing, costumes, dubbing and subtitles respectively.

