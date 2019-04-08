It’s time to read again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The rising temperature has turned a boon for libraries in the city. With many children giving outdoor activities a miss, libraries are hoping for an increase in subscriptions. To lure in readers, especially children, many libraries are coming up with membership drives and camps.

According to M R Surendran, secretary of District Library Council, there is an active campaign to attract children to reading. “We have decided to conduct a reading contest in June for children in high school and higher secondary level. This will be done in association with schools. As a prelude to the event, all libraries under the council are planning to take as many books as possible to the children,” he said. Surendran added that similar campaigns undertaken by the council have been yielding results.



Campaigns and summer camps

The Ernakulam Public Library, which has a good readership, had put up a stall at Krithi Book Fest in February. They had provided a five-year membership for students at Rs 500.

This campaign proved to be a success and earned a lot of new memberships. The library is also planning to conduct summer classes this vacation and a panel has been formed for the conduct of the same. It had also given concessions for members from the flood-affected regions last year.

Changampuzha Smaraka Granthasala at Edapally has started drawing classes called ‘Kalam’ for the next two months, aiming to lure children. It is also conducting a three-day drama workshop from April 26 to 28 called ‘Aattakalam’ and a clay-modelling workshop called ‘Madhura Mannu’ from May 18 to 19, among others. The library has a children’s wing called ‘Balavedhi’. Free membership is another way to encourage children to read.

Said V K Shaji, a member of Aluva Taluk Library Council, “Though reading is on the wane, we are doing everything possible to encourage it. We have been giving free membership to students for the last some years. So, naturally, there is a rise in subscriptions.”



Social media as a tool

Though the advent of social media has sounded a death knell for reading, the librarians are using the same as a tool to promote reading and publicity. According to a librarian in the city, they use Facebook to promote the library and its various campaigns.

“Internet and peer pressure have influenced the pattern of reading. Though there was a pattern of selecting books before, now it is wholly dependant on social media and friends. They come for books which have good reviews on the internet. Of course, the advent of e-books and magazine has affected membership drives,” he said.

(With inputs from Aparna P A and Shreya N)