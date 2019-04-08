Police seek registration of migrant labourers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly all the calls received on the number 9497915555 under the ‘connect to commissioner’ programme launched by the city police show an exponential increase in the crimes committed by migrant labourers.

“Besides crimes like burglary, migrant labourers supply contraband to the drug rackets operating in the city. We have received intelligence reports stating that many hardened criminals, members of violent gangs, and terrorists are living in hiding in the state,” said the cops.

Taking the gravity of the situation into consideration, the police have asked those who employ migrant labourers to register their personal information with the nearest police station.

“The personal information of the labourers, a copy of the photo ID card and the address of their home police station has to be registered before April 10,” said S Surendran, the city police commissioner.