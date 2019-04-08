Home Cities Kochi

Police seek registration of migrant labourers

Taking the gravity of the situation into consideration, the police have asked those who employ migrant labourers to register their personal information with the nearest police station.

Published: 08th April 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly all the calls received on the number 9497915555 under the ‘connect to commissioner’ programme launched by the city police show an exponential increase in the crimes committed by migrant labourers.

“Besides crimes like burglary, migrant labourers supply contraband to the drug rackets operating in the city. We have received intelligence reports stating that many hardened criminals, members of violent gangs, and terrorists are living in hiding in the state,” said the cops.

Taking the gravity of the situation into consideration, the police have asked those who employ migrant labourers to register their personal information with the nearest police station.

“The personal information of the labourers, a copy of the photo ID card and the address of their home police station has to be registered before April 10,” said S Surendran, the city police commissioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
migrant labourers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp