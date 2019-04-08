Security of vital installations will be enhanced in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The surveillance and security of vital installations in Kochi will be enhanced considering the attacks on such important locations in other parts of the country recently. The decision was taken in a meeting on Thursday between the Kochi City Police Commissioner S Surendran and the general managers and chief security officers of important public and private sector establishments to review security arrangements.

In the meeting, the Commissioner pressed upon improving the surveillance system and using CCTV to monitor all important places in the city. The meeting also decided to enhance coordination with the police and the sharing of information between national and state agencies.

It was also decided to conduct regular security review meetings and evaluate the security arrangements made at each installation on a regular basis.

The City Police Commissioner assured all steps from the police to ensure the security of these assets will be taken immediately.

Apart from the city police officers, officers from Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Branch CID of Kerala Police, Indian Navy and CISF participated along with security officers of IOC, BPCL, HPCL, IRE, NPOL, CSEZ, Infopark, Cochin Port Trust, Cochin Shipyard, International Container Transhipment Terminal, Kerala High Court, RBI, FACT and Lulu Mall attended the meeting.

The intelligence agencies are already on alert mode as India's first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant is under construction at Cochin Shipyard. Similarly, Naval Armament Depot is also located in Kochi.