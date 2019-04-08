Spreading the green message through cycle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Pedal Force, a group which promotes cycling, has launched a ride that will take the cyclists through the entire district with an aim to spread the message about the importance of using cycle as a mode of transportation. The slogan of the ride is ‘Cycle to Serve India’.

According to Joby Kandanad, founder of Trippunithura-based Pedal Force, a cycle is powered by human muscle and hence is a healthy option. “It helps in lowering the consumption of fuel, reduces pollution and also save valuable foreign currency,” he said. According to him, the aim is to turn Kerala into a cycle-friendly state in the country.

“The ride is being organised in association with Paniyeli Poru Whispering Resort, Kerala Energy Management Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, Muvattupuzha Westler Resort and Vivo. We began the ride at 6 am from Vyttila and cycled through Edapally, Aluva, Angamaly, Malayattoor, Paniyeli Poru, Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha and Kolenchery, covering a distance of 200 km in two days. The riders also distributed pamphlets to people using motor vehicles,” he said.