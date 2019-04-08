Home Cities Kochi

Spreading the green message through cycle

The ride is being organised in association with Paniyeli Poru Whispering Resort, Kerala Energy Management Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, Muvattupuzha Westler Resort and Vivo.

Published: 08th April 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

The Pedal Force

The Pedal Force

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Pedal Force, a group which promotes cycling, has launched a ride that will take the cyclists through the entire district with an aim to spread the message about the importance of using cycle as a mode of transportation. The slogan of the ride is ‘Cycle to Serve India’.

According to Joby Kandanad, founder of Trippunithura-based Pedal Force, a cycle is powered by human muscle and hence is a healthy option. “It helps in lowering the consumption of fuel, reduces pollution and also save valuable foreign currency,” he said. According to him, the aim is to turn Kerala into a cycle-friendly state in the country.

“The ride is being organised in association with Paniyeli Poru Whispering Resort, Kerala Energy Management Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, Muvattupuzha Westler Resort and Vivo. We began the ride at 6 am from Vyttila and cycled through Edapally, Aluva, Angamaly, Malayattoor, Paniyeli Poru, Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha and Kolenchery, covering a distance of 200 km in two days. The riders also distributed pamphlets to people using motor vehicles,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pedal Force Cycle to Serve India cycle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp