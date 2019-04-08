Home Cities Kochi

When children stage an epic

A children-only theatre performance of Mahabharata is getting ready behind the curtains.

Children at a rehearsal session

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A children-only theatre performance of Mahabharata is getting ready behind the curtains. For the second time after 18 long years ‘Kuttikalude Mahabharatham’ will be performed in the state by 150 children from Thiruvananthapuram portraying 300 Mahabharata characters. 
Children aged from nine to 21 will participate in the theatre play. “Not many children are aware of the epics. The children have become addicted to electronic media and have got no time to know about the history or epics of the nation. To inculcate good value among the children, I came up with the idea of ‘Kuttikalude Mahabharatham’,” says Vithura Sudhakaran, the brain behind the show. 

The children who will be performing are excited to stage the show. For them, this is a platform to learn more about the epic, which they have read in children’s storybooks. 
“I know very little of the Mahabharata story. That too only through the children’s books. I take this as an opportunity to learn the stories of Mahabharata. As only adults get the opportunity to act in such plays, I feel blessed to be able to be a part of ‘Kuttikalude Mahabharatham,” said Daya R R, a Class VII child artist.

According to the organisers,  ‘Kuttikalude Mahabharatham’, is an environmental theatre play. Open venues will be used for the play. The bushy land in the Tagore Theatre premises in Thiruvananthapuram will be used as woods and the entrance will be used as the palace. The properties used for the play will also be environmentally friendly. 
The 18 parvas of Mahabharata will be enacted as nine parvas in the theatre play. Each parvas will be directed by nine directors: Pramod Payyannur, Vakkom Sunil, A E Ashraf, Ananthapuram Ravi, Rajiv G, Amritha, Manakkad Bashir, P H Harilal and Vithura Sudhakaran. 

Right from the birth of Vyasa who is the author of Mahabharata, till his ‘mahaprasthanam’ (great journey) will be portrayed in the play.  “The same character will be portrayed by different children in each parvas. Thus, children will get an opportunity to showcase their talents to the fullest,” says Sudhakaran. 
The practice sessions for the performance is going on in three venues including Bharat Bhavan, Nedumangad Kairali Vidya Bhavan and Vithura Suhruth Balabhavan Nadaka Kalari. The sessions which began on April 1 will continue till April 13. 

The  ‘Kuttikalude Mahabharatham’ is jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture and Kerala State Department of Information and Public Relations. The play is staged by Vithura Suhruth and  Balabhavan Nadaka Kalari from April 15 to 17 at 6.30 pm.

Kuttikalude Mahabharatham

