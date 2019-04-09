Home Cities Kochi

Aeromodelling no longer a rich man’s hobby in Kochi

The Junior Woodies’ workshop has a series of 10 sessions and 12 classes to integrate technical and experimental basis of aviation with entertainment.

Published: 09th April 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Students working on their models

Students working on their models

KOCHI: Aeromodelling is considered a rich man’s hobby which was started in the USA a few 100 years ago using a rare variety of wood Palsa found in Ecuador and Colombia. However, the advancements in the field today allow everyone to participate in this hobby. Calculations of aircraft design are pared down to perfection to build miniature models for testing and flight control system or autopilot system, thus reducing expenses and avoidable danger. An aeromodelling workshop by Glorod Avionics Pvt Ltd is underway at Changampuzha Park in Edappally.

The workshop titled ‘Junior Woodies’, through a series of 10 sessions and 12 classes, aim to integrate technical and experimental basis of aviation with entertainment. “The focus is on making, it’s just not about flying,” Sheen V Thomas, managing director of Glorod Avionics Pvt Ltd, says, while expressing his views on pre-assembled drone making kits. According to him, before learning to fly drones, they must learn to make them.

Glorod Avionics cater raw materials and spare parts to various engineering colleges across Kerala and National Cadet Corps (NCC). They also conduct a session in Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Calicut. The educational aspects such as the physics, math and theory of flight are paramount in creating capable professionals in the field of avionics engineering.‘Junior Woodies’ - the first of the 10-part series - is designed for children over the age of seven and focus on simple science experiments under the supervision of adults.

Unlike automobile and aircraft engine, the two-stroke engine designed by the company weighs 450 grams, which enables aeromodelling aspirants to disassemble and learn its various parts with ease. Clearly, the children are enthusiastic about the working model and enhancing their interest in the project.The inspiration for the workshop came from the lack of awareness in the state regarding aeromodelling. “Drone making kits in the Indian market focus on Artificial Intelligence and robotics, only cater to the child’s fancies rather than being useful to them. The workshop initiates participants to the theory of aviation,” says Sheen. The workshop will be on till April 9.

(With inputs from Sandhra Mariyam Philip, Christina Joshy and Santhra Nimesh)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi aeromodelling Glorod Avionics Pvt Ltd Junior Woodies Aeromodelling workshop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp