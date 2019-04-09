Home Cities Kochi

Car falls from Vyttila Railway Over Bridge as Kochi doctor has a miraculous escape

The accident occured as the driver had to apply a sudden brake while overtaking an autorickshaw and a lorry hit the car from behind.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

The car that fell on railway track from the RoB at Vyttila

The car that fell on railway track from the RoB at Vyttila | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A doctor had a lucky escape on Monday after his car fell from Vyttila Railway Over Bridge (RoB) and nosedived close to the railway track after it was hit by a truck. Arjun K, 30, a native of Elamakkara, escaped with minor bruises in the accident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred around 9.45 am when Arjun was driving to the clinic at Piravom. “The accident occurred when the doctor applied sudden brake while overtaking an autorickshaw at Vyttila RoB. The lorry trailing the car hit from behind. In the impact, the car lost control, broke the hand railing and fell next to the railway track under the bridge,” said a police officer with Traffic East Police Station. 

He was rescued by the people who rushed to the spot. “Even though the car was completely damaged in the accident, the driver escaped with minor injuries. He was discharged from the hospital after doctors examined him for two hours,” he said.

The police, however, have not registered a case. “We will register FIR only on the basis of the complaint of the driver who met with the accident. The truck and its driver have been identified,” said the police officer. The car was moved from the accident spot using cranes. There was severe traffic block at Vyttila for an hour following the incident. Later, more policemen were deployed to man the traffic.

Accident impact

  • Though the car was completely damaged in the accident, the driver escaped with minor injuries
  • There was severe traffic block at Vyttila for an hour following the incident
