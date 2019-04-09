Future of Indian democracy is at stake in the hands of the BJP: CPI leader Binoy Viswam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The future of Indian democracy is at stake if our nation slips into the hands of fascist powers, CPI leader Binoy Viswam said here on Monday. Addressing the media during an election discussion programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club, he said the Left Front was battling against the BJP. “One more term with a BJP government in power will lead our nation to bloodshed.

The BJP wants to spread right-wing religious propaganda throughout the nation, but the Left Front cannot permit them to ruin secularism, which is central to India as a democracy,” said Binoy Viswom. He also criticised the promises that the BJP had put forward in its manifesto were to deceive the people of the state. “Though when it comes to propaganda BJP ranks first, all those promises are mere false ones to fool the electorate,” said Viswom.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He said the Left was not worried about the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad and that the Left’s PP Suneer who has more than 30 years of political experience is the most suitable candidate to represent Wayanad. Congress is a party that failed to perceive vital pressure points in politics. “The candidature of Rahul in Wayanad reveals that the party has not understood the pulse of the populace. BJP has the financial clout to influence Congress Party cadre by pumping in lakhs of rupees,” said Viswom.