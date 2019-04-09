Heat leaves Kochi and suburbs high and dry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The harsh summer has triggered a water scarcity in the district, with many parts of Ernakulam, including Thrikkakara and Perumbavoor going dry. According to officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), the consumption has increased by over 20 per cent within the city limits causing a shortage of potable water at the tail-end of the network, including Mattanchery, Mulavukad and Vallarpadom.

"Though the areas within the city, which predominantly depended on KWA-supplied water are doing well, the suburbs which rely on wells are facing the heat," said Jamal P, executive engineer at the Public Health Division of the KWA.

However, the pumping of water has been remaining constant. "The pumping from both units - Aluva and Marad - is still the same. Though there was a fall in production from Marad due to some issues with the pump, it has been rectified and water supply is back to normal," said the KWA official. Suburbs going thirsty

According to Anil Kumar K, superintendent engineer, KWA, Kochi, many areas in the suburbs have been facing a water shortage ever since the temperatures increased. "The areas under Thirkkakara Panchayat, including Thengode and Kambivelikkaka are in dire need of water. However, the respective panchayats have been entrusted with the duty of supplying water in tankers. The water from filling stations at Aluva and Maradu are also used for the purpose," he said. Earlier, the District Collector had issued instructions to all civic bodies to ensure supply of water to their areas.

The funds in this regard have already been allocated to the panchayats. The collector had also instructed the prevention of water distribution centres which did not have no-objection certificates from the groundwater department.Anti-theft squads are also active. "We are having routine checks as usual. A lot of cases where water has been siphoned off from public taps have been reported. A fine of Rs 3,000 and the water charge has been levied from them. As for special squads, we hope to put them on duty by next week all over the district," said Mohammed Shahi,assistant engineer, KWA.

Water woes