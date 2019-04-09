Kochi: Fish deaths continue to plague Eloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Eloor and those living downstream along the banks of the Periyar woke up on Monday to yet another sight of dead fish floating in the river. Fish varieties from bottom feeders to backwater Vayambu have been dying due to an increase in the concentration of pollutants in the river water. Residents and local fisherfolk blame the companies located along the river banks for the situation.

“There seems to be no end in sight to this issue. In 2017, between the months of January and April, fish deaths were reported in this stretch around 24 times. On Saturday, we had spotted large quantities of dead fish. The amount of fish carcass found on Monday is a sign that the situation is going to get even worse” said Shabir OV, an environmental activist.

Shabir says he has lost count of the number of times they have approached the Pollution Control Board with the issue. “Even on Saturday, we collected the samples and handed it over to the PCB officers. We know it is a futile effort, but our lives and that of fauna living in and around the river are at stake,” he said. According to him, the shutters need to be raised for a small period of time during summer in order to flush out the chemicals, thereby reducing the concentration of pollutants in the water.

“But it has come to our notice that the shutter has not been opened since March 23. The report regarding the algae bloom is a total eye-wash. We don’t believe it. The water very close to the shutters is both black and milky white. This is due to the dumping of effluents into the river,” said Ibrahim M, a resident of Edayar.

Ibrahim says he was not able to net much fish on Monday. “How will there be any fish when the chemicals are killing it,” asks Ibrahim while gathering a handful of vayambu and a tiger prawn from the bank.

“If this is the situation here, one can only imagine what is happening downstream where the main means of livelihood for residents is fishing. The problem becomes very evident in summer since the water level in the river is low and the flow also reduces drastically.

So, effluents pumped out by companies pump in the night remain in the water,” he said. The illegal dumping of chemical effluents in the river happens on an even larger scale during monsoon when the river is in spate, according to Ibrahim. “Earlier, everyone used to blame one of the companies for the pollution, but since it is shut down, we wonder who will be made the next scapegoat,” he said.

According to Shabir, the illegal emissions by the industries take place in the dead of night. “When the new bridge was built on the river, unknown to the PCB authorities, a series of pipes were laid in the water. The PCB needs to purchase the right equipment to study the matter deeply since it is impossible to conduct a survey from the surface,” he said.

The fisherfolk living downstream recently held a dharna in front of the PCB office demanding a solution to the problem. “The river used to teem with fish and the fisherfolk could earn a tidy sum. But that is not the situation today,” said Sudeeb, a fisherman from Edayar.