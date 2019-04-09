Kochi: Mission unclogging Aluva

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: Aluva is growing by leaps and bounds and so is its struggle with traffic. Improper planning and lack of foresight while building roads have only added to the bottlenecks of the future satellite town, according to experts.

In fact, some of the infrastructure projects like the Aluva overbridge built by the National Highway Authority of India in 2015, is attracting ridicule. Experts point to the need to develop infrastructure keeping the Kochi Metro as the focal point, unlike the past when infrastructure was developed on an independent basis.

"Every infrastructure development is undertaken in towns and cities, only after taking several factors into consideration. Technologies like geo and satellite mapping are put in use to study the nature of the town. However, in Aluva, projects have been drawn up on the whims and fancies of authorities," said Santhosh Thanikad, promoter of responsible tourism and a member of Kerala Public Transport Day.

According to him, no careful study is carried out before a project is implemented. "The overbridge known as the mandan palam is the perfect example of unstudied development. Nowhere in the world will you be able to see a bridge that starts and ends on a single stretch of road. Even the tourists who arrive here wonder about it and ask the locals," he said.

Usually roads and bridges are built to facilitate smooth movement of traffic, but in Aluva, the projects have only led to the further deterioration of the situation, he added.Recently, a proposal was mooted to build a bridge from KSRTC stand to the Municipal Stand. "However, instead of diffusing the traffic problem, it only aggravates the traffic snarls. What we need today is a plan with foresight, but the projects that are being drawn up presently are not practical. Factors like changes in traffic patterns that might happen in the next five to 10 years are not being taken into consideration while drawing up developmental plans," he said.

Even the global experts, who had arrived in the state following the floods in August, had argued about the need to have a conducive and responsible planning to mitigate various problems being faced by the cities in the state.According to Santhosh, in the case of Aluva, infrastructure development today needs to be done in association with Kochi Metro.

"Be it the bus routes and other transport facilities, Kochi Metro plays a big role. But even, KMRl is not taking any interest in creating a well-oiled traffic system," he said. Santhosh, offers a solution to the present issues. "At present, two-wheelers, autorickshaws and small vehicles are not allowed through the road lying left of Karothukuzhi Hospital. They move East on the road near St Dominic Church. This route is longer and instead of a journey that would otherwise take 75 minutes, the vehicles have to cover a distance six times longer. This also leads to traffic congestion," he said.

According to him, today, the buses arriving from Ernakulam towards Kothamangalam have to take the same route twice before going towards Perumbavoor. "The buses have to go via the Municipal stand, Bank Kavala, Pump Kavala to reach KSRTC bus stand. Once they come out of the bus stand they have to traverse the route again. It is a waste of time and fuel," he said. Parking is also a major issue, he said.

"To decongest the railway station premises, the problem can be solved by creating an exit on the Westside.

Once this happens, nearly half the taxis and autorickshaws will use this route, and hence the railway station premises can be decongested. Also, once a bridge is built across the river near the KSRTC garage, an additional road to Elookara Bridge will be built. Vehicles going towards Paravoor and Angamali can be diverted via this route," he said.

