Home Cities Kochi

‘Let’s Make a Film’ underway in Kochi

Never Ending Circle’s filmmaking and acting three-day workshop aims at giving students the right opening to acting, theatre and filmmaking.

Published: 09th April 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

For representational purposes

KOCHI: For those who aspire to be in films, be it on the screen or behind, here is your chance to learn from the experts. Never Ending Circle’s filmmaking and acting workshop ‘Let’s Make a Film’ is underway at River Bourne Centre in Tripunithura.

The three-day workshop aims at giving students the right opening to acting, theatre and filmmaking. According to the organisers, the participants will script, act and direct a short film during the course.

Industry professionals Vinu Joseph and Rajesh T Divakaran will lead the workshop. Vinu graduated from the School of Drama and Fine Arts in Thrissur. An alumnus of London International School of Performing Arts, he has been working in theatre and films as an actor, actors’ trainer and workshop coordinator for the past 15 years. Rajesh, who was the assistant director in the Malayalam film ‘Koode’, is a graduate of Westminster Film School in London.

Apart from the hands-on experience in theatre and film, the participants will also gain skills such as team building, team integration, public interaction, leadership skills, performance under limited resources and work under pressure.

The workshop, which began on April 8, will be on till April 10 from 9 am to 5 pm. For more details, contact 7034427777.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Never Ending Circle Kochi film workshop Kochi acting workshop Lets Make A Film workshop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp