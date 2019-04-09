‘Let’s Make a Film’ underway in Kochi

Express Features By

KOCHI: For those who aspire to be in films, be it on the screen or behind, here is your chance to learn from the experts. Never Ending Circle’s filmmaking and acting workshop ‘Let’s Make a Film’ is underway at River Bourne Centre in Tripunithura.

The three-day workshop aims at giving students the right opening to acting, theatre and filmmaking. According to the organisers, the participants will script, act and direct a short film during the course.

Industry professionals Vinu Joseph and Rajesh T Divakaran will lead the workshop. Vinu graduated from the School of Drama and Fine Arts in Thrissur. An alumnus of London International School of Performing Arts, he has been working in theatre and films as an actor, actors’ trainer and workshop coordinator for the past 15 years. Rajesh, who was the assistant director in the Malayalam film ‘Koode’, is a graduate of Westminster Film School in London.

Apart from the hands-on experience in theatre and film, the participants will also gain skills such as team building, team integration, public interaction, leadership skills, performance under limited resources and work under pressure.

The workshop, which began on April 8, will be on till April 10 from 9 am to 5 pm. For more details, contact 7034427777.