Post floods, more elders in Kochi take swimming classes

KOCHI: After facing the ordeals of the devastating flood last year, several people in Kochi and suburbs are keen to master swimming skills.Not just children, even elders are joining swimming classes to survive a flood-like situation in future. According to Saji Valasseril, chief trainer, Valasseril River Swimming Club, he has given lessons to more than 100 elders from January to March this year. Saddened by frequent drowning deaths, Saji started training children at Aluva Manapuram for free.

"Lessons for elderly people were conducted from January to March. After the flood, a lot of people joined us to learn swimming. There were more than 100 elders in different batches. To survive a disaster like what happened last year, several parents are sending their children to classes too," he said.Saji has trained more than 2,250 people after starting the venture in 2012. This year over, 900 children in three batches trained under him during the month of April and May.

"Learning swimming is the only way to bring down drowning deaths. Every year during vacations, many drowning deaths are reported and most of them involve children and youth," he said.

In Kerala, drowning accounts for 14.3 per cent of unnatural deaths annually. The National Crime Records Bureau data on accidental deaths reveals that on an average 1,200 people lose their lives due to drowning every year in Kerala. There are 23 swimming pools in and around Kochi where swimming classes are held during the vacation period. However, the question is whether people who are trained in artificial pools can survive river water where undercurrents are very strong.

Suresh Menon, a swimming trainer at the Life Aquatic Club in Edappally, said more than just swimming, classes should be focused on survival skills. "After the flood, we also have several elders who wanted to learn swimming. Some learnt swimming just to rescue people in distress," he said.