Techno-Managerial Fest of Model Engg College today

The logo launch of the  20th edition of Excel, the Techno-Managerial Fest hosted by Govt. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakkara, will be held on Tuesday.

Published: 09th April 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The logo launch of the  20th edition of Excel, the Techno-Managerial Fest hosted by Govt. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakkara, will be held on Tuesday. The logo and mascot will be launched by Pradeep P Nair of Wipro Product Engineering Solutions. P S Ramachandran, executive director of BPCL, Nipun Cherian Manjooran of Craftsmac Laboratories, and actor Roshan Mathews will be present. Principal Vinu Thomas will preside over.  

Govt Model Engineering College will also announce the launch of IBeto and IBeto Junior to be held on the same day. IBeto, the flagship event of Excel, is a technical innovations initiative hosted by the college as part of its annual national Techno-Managerial symposium. The event aims to bring out the innovative and scientific temperament of students across the state and mould their inventions into useful products for the society. Excel offers exciting prizes to the winners and also gives them an opportunity to improve on their project by acquainting them with experienced mentors.

A team of five from Sahradaya College of Engineering were declared the winners of IBeto 2018 for their product ‘Chitowrapper’, a bioactive polymer.One of the Events of Excel 2018 that gained the most attention was ‘Plogging’, a word crafted by combining ‘picking up litter’ and ‘jogging’.

The event encouraged people to do a little-something for the environment while taking care of their own health. ‘Untitled - The Secret Ingredient’ was another event organised as a part of Excel 2018. The talk show comprised five speakers who have reached successful positions in their respective fields. ‘Unmasked’, an hour-long talk-show by mentalist Arjun Guru, gripped the audience.  

