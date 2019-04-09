Home Cities Kochi

Three held for molesting three girls

The Njarakkal Police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly sexually abusing three girls including two minor sisters at Kuzhipilly near Vypin.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Njarakkal Police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly sexually abusing three girls including two minor sisters at Kuzhipilly near Vypin. The arrested were Najmal, 26, of Maya Bazar, Vishnu, 25, and Shijil, 20, both residents of Kuzhipilly.

The incident came to light when the two sisters were found missing on Saturday. One of the minor sisters returned home on Sunday morning. The girls left their houses on Vishnu’s insistence. They were picked from their houses by two co-accused persons. After reaching a place near Kuzhipilly beach, the girls were served beer and drugs. Later, they were sexually abused by the accused. However, the minor girl escaped and returned home. 

“On the basis of the statement given by the victims, the accused were identified and arrested,” a police officer said.The case was registered under various sections of IPC, POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and Abkari Act. They were produced before the magistrate court and remanded.



