He’s a top guy born in Kerala

By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At the prize-giving ceremony for the Top Model competition at the Amba Charing Cross Hotel, London, on March 24, the announcer said, “In the men’s category, it is Najath [Sharafudeen].” The Thrissur-born model stepped up and received a glass plaque with the words, ‘Top Model’ right across it, a sash and a goodies bag, even as whoops and cheers rang across the hall.

He is the first Indian and the second Asian to win this national-level competition. The Top Model is one of the leading competitions in the UK. In the men’s category, Najath won in the Public Charity Award. There were 17 finalists from countries as diverse as Ireland, Spain, Africa and the United Kingdom.

This is a win based on popular votes. Visitors to the web site have to click on the model they like, by assessing their appearance and walk and send money.

“If you give one pound it is equivalent to one vote,” says Najath. “If you give 20 pounds I would get 40 votes and for 100 pounds, it is 150 votes.” Voting took place over five months. In the end, Najath received 2,000 votes and earned 1,300 pounds. The money has been given to the ‘Children with Cancer UK’ organisation, which is the leading charity in Britain for childhood cancer. This is not the first prize that Najath has won. At the British School of Fashion, where the 24-year-old is studying brand designing, there was a ‘Reworked white shirt’ competition. Plain white shirts were given to students and they had to design it in a creative manner. And Najath again walked away with the first prize.

The youngster has a clear aim. “My dream is to create a fashion brand in India based on British designs,” he says.

Asked the difference in cloth design in Britain and India, he says, “The majority of Indians follow a traditional fit and style. On the other hand, Britishers believe wearing clothes is a fashion statement. And they are able to draw attention to themselves.”

In Britain, when the men go to work, they use three types of material, when it comes to white shirts: poplin, herringbone, and Oxford. These are formal shirts and are 100 per cent cotton and non-iron. As for the fittings, there are four types: super-fitted, fitted, slim fit and regular fit. But when they go for dinner, the style is different. “Then the men will have V-cut collars, cufflinks, and dress studs, instead of buttons,” says Najath.

As for women, they wear suits and trousers in the office. For evening wear, it is snake or animal prints in light colours. “The fashion all over the world today is wearing colours like red, rose and fluorescent,” says Najath. “And there is no categorising of the clothes as mini skirts or short dresses. They just call it a dress.”

Because the climate is very cold now, the ladies wear cardigans and trenchcoats while going to a party. “Once there, they will take it off, since most places are centrally heated,” says Najath, who is learning how different Britain is from India.

One big difference is in the education system. “In India, education is still done on paper,” says the Class 12 alumni of the Sir Syed English School at Pavaratty, Thrissur. “Whenever we submit a 40-page project, it is given on paper.”

But in London, it is all online. “So, basically there are no books. Everything is on your laptop,” says Najath. “They will give you a username and password. When you sign in, there will be modules. All subjects can be found here.”

As to whether India is backward when it came to education, Najath says, “Education is good in India, but the system we follow is different from the UK. In a way, our system needs to step up, but the quality of the teaching is good.”

He also did notice a difference in the attitude of students towards their teachers. “In Britain, you can put your leg on a chair, while chatting with your teacher and having a coffee,” he says. “It is very casual. But in India, when we see a teacher, we are very respectful and our interactions are very formal. When I compare the two styles, the UK system is better as the students are able to develop a sense of independence and self-confidence.” Meanwhile, he is nearing the end of his 16-month course. Najath did his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from SRM College, Chennai and participated in 35 ramp shows in India.