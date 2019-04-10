Sending a political message via an art fest in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The indication that election fever has gripped the youth in the state becomes evident from the themes chosen by the organisers of the Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit youth festival. The students are known to come up with themes relevant at that particular period of time for their youth festival every year.

According to Sreshta AN, chairperson, SSUS university union, the students wanted to express their ire at the wrong policies and stance taken by the political parties. “We have been making our position clear in all the issues that cropped up in the past few years. When the Sabarimala issue took the centre stage, we reacted by electing an all women union. Even the staff representative is a woman this year,” she said.

“The topics that have been selected for drama, essay, poetry writing and even debates have a political background. All these work towards making our perspective known to the candidates and the political parties. Even the installations set up point towards our political thoughts,” said Sreshta. According to the students of this pro-Left campus, the huge number of youths who will be casting their votes for the first time will make a big difference in this election.

“The youth are a very enlightened lot and they won’t be taken in by the falsehoods being propagated by political parties like the BJP. We know what we want and we will choose the candidate whom we know will do what we expect of him,” said Athul Blathur, joint convenor, SSUS youth festival.

The artworks painted on the walls of various buildings on the campus reflect the political leanings of the students. “We believe in true patriotism and not the one preached by some people. Our youth festival is a shout against this falsehood,” said Athul.

Confirming the forward thinking of the students of the university, Unnikrishnan P, director, student services, SSUS, said, “The proof that we are a campus that encourages free-speech and activities is evident from the fact that a Muslim-themed story is being presented in the Sanskrit drama section. It is a deviation from the normal.” The three-day event, which began on Monday, will conclude on Wednesday.