Valanthakad near Kochi longs for connectivity

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The life of the residents of Valanthakad, a pristine island on the outskirts of Kochi, has been mired in misery for a long time. The 200-acre island on the shores of Vembanad backwaters houses more than 50 families, whose livelihood mainly is fishing. The Islanders have been cut off from the mainland since time immemorial and their only mode of transport is country boats.

Despite many governments taking charge, their demand for a permanent bridge has yielded no results. With another election around the corner, the residents are hoping for an active intervention from the political parties to better their lives. "We are battling serious issues and lack of connectivity to the mainland is the biggest among them. We struggled a lot during the floods. Whatever happens, children and patients have no other alternative," said Ambika, a resident.

Though they have seen many promises in the past, residents are hopeful about the recent developments. "We are now pinning our hopes on M Swaraj MLA's word that the bridge will come up after the election. The soil test has been completed two months back. Earlier, there was a NABARD-funded project connecting Kumbalam Panchayat and Maradu Municipality but it did not realise. The earlier budget of Rs 3.5 crores announced by the MLA has now increased to `5.5 crores. The road will have a width of three metres," says Purushan, another resident.

Lack of medical care

The lack of facilities often put the Islanders in a fix. Other than the lone Primary Health Centre (PHC) which closes by evening, the residents have no other medical facility. "A heart patient died recently because he failed to get medical support on time. A few years ago, a pregnant woman had to deliver a baby on a boat while going to the hospital. Though the PHC officials offer their services at day time, we are helpless if something happens at night," said Vanaja, who used the boat sponsored by Maradu Municipality.

Pollution is another threat faced by residents. "As our livelihood is fishing, pollution from speed boats affect us a lot. Though we protested and stopped it, we couldn't do anything to curtail the dumping of non-degradable wastes by VPS Lakeshore Hospital. We had even found an amputated human leg while fishing. Many shopkeepers throw slaughter waste into the water from Nettoor bridge," said Sadanandan, a fisherman.

However, the hospital official has refuted the charges. "We are not disposing daily wastes at Valanthakad. We have an agency to collect general wastes. The bio-medical wastes are disposed of as per the guidelines of IMA. The residents claim that the origin of the waste is from the hospital is baseless," said the PRO of Lakeshore Hospital.