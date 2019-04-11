2019 LS elections: Kin offer perfect backup for candidates contesting for and near Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Being a politician is no easy feat. He/she is accountable for their words, actions, promises fulfilled and unfulfilled. Albeit, being a politician's wife or husband, daughter or son is no less.

There is no bigger support for a politician than his/her own family members. Appreciation and encouragement from within cannot be equated to those received from the public.

With the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, party candidates' families have stepped into the fray, backing up their man and vouching the party's assistance when elected. Express takes a look at the candidates whose families have proven to be their right hand.

HIBI EDEN (LDF candidate for Ernakulam)

Hibi Eden entered the political array at a young age. Son of late MP George Eden, Hibi would accompany his father during the latter's campaigning days when he was about nine years old. Years later, history has repeated itself. Hibi's daughter, six-year-old Clara's innocent and infectious smile lits up podiums making her a favourite among photographers. Hibi's wife, Anna Linda does not escort her husband, rather covers places that he cannot make it to. "I don't see the point in going along with him, instead I do industrial and institutional visits. And, areas that he is unable to cover," says Anna. She is no politician, she says. But makes it a point to speak to the people.

"I leave the house by 6:30-7 am and get back by 7/8 pm in the evening. The support received from the public versus the support received from home is different. The latter is a pillar. Also, acceptance is easier when you introduce yourself as someone's wife, daughter or relative. I also do the needful for people who visit Hibi," she says. Anna believes it's more about the party than a candidate. "This election keeps the secular fabric of our country. Rather than the person, it is about the party and its ideology," she says.

BENNY BEHANAN (UDF candidate for Chalakudy)

Post UDF candidate for Chalakudy Benny Behanan's hospitalisation, his children and in-laws have taken the reins. Daughter Veena Thomas, who was abroad, flew down to do her bit. "I stepped into campaigning mode after he was hospitalised. I don't have a particular strategy but I'm letting people know that his support will always be there, regardless of presence.

We also have people like local leaders helping us. They inform us about the places acha(Benny Behanan) would go to," Veena says. Accompanied by her husband, brother and sister-in-law, Veena says she requests people. "I tell them that he's hospitalised and we're campaigning for him. When I was abroad I would do my part by contacting friends and their families. Now, that I interact with the public, it has become more personal, there is more recognition and it has made a lot of difference," she says.

Behanan's wife, Sherly Behanan, used to campaign for him prior to health problems. Now, she stays by his side at the hospital. "My children are doing the honours. They go to churches, functions, public places - wherever people gather. I'm with him at the hospital as he needs me here," she says.