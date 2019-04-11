Action against transporting potable water in the open in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Packaged drinking water manufacturers always print a warning directing transporters not to carry the bottles in the open where there is a possibility of the product coming in contact with direct sunlight. However, it can be seen these water bottles are transported in the city in open vehicles even in the afternoon time when the heat is at its peak. In a drive launched by the Motor Vehicle Department, strict action was taken against 12 such vehicles in the city.

According to K Manoj, enforcement RTO, these plastic bottles release harmful chemicals into the water when they get heated. "If a person drinks this water, he or she will be exposed to harmful chemicals which in the long run will cause serious health problems. The Central Motor Vehicle rule 138 B stipulates if goods are transported in an open vehicle, the same should be covered using a tarpaulin or a protective sheet," he said.

"The MVD has launched a drive to net such irresponsible transporters. We detained 12 such vehicles and made them cover their goods before allowing them to proceed after paying the required fine. The drive will continue," said the enforcement RTO.