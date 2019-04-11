Congress trying to weaken anti-BJP forces: Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPM PB member Brinda Karat, on Wednesday, slammed the Congress and alleged they were trying to weaken the anti-BJP forces. While speaking at the LDF campaign rally for P Rajeev at Palluruthy, Brinda said the candidature of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad is a follow-up of the Congress stance taken at states like UP and Bengal.

“The Congress is trying to defeat the crucial SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh. In Bengal, the CPM tried to reach an understanding with them to defeat the BJP is some constituencies. But the Congress is trying to sabotage that move by fielding a candidate against CPM’s Mohammed Salim who always takes a strong stance against the BJP in the Parliament.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Congress also spoiled any chances to form alliances with the AAP. The candidature of Rahul at Wayanad is also in similar lines,” said Brinda. She further alleged that big corporates are sticking both the BJP and the Congress together.