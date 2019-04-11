Home Cities Kochi

Container barge service from Kochi to Kottayam yet to hit top gear

With sand accumulated at a portion of the bund, only small barges can be operated.

Published: 11th April 2019 04:46 AM

Containers being placed on the barge, which will operate from Vallarpadam ICTT to Kottayam

Containers being placed on the barge, which will operate from Vallarpadam ICTT to Kottayam | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: As one month has passed since the barge service from Kochi to Kottayam commenced operation, the number of containers transported to and fro still remains low. The delay from the part of the authorities to clear the mud bund at Thanneermukkam is delaying operations of bigger capacity barges on the Kochi-Kottayam route.

Kottayam Port and Container Terminal Service Pvt Ltd (KPCTS) is hopeful more industries located at Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts would adopt viable and safe water routes to transport import and exports containers to and from Kochi. The container barge started its operation on March 4, transporting import and export goods from Vallarpadam International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT). However, after a month, only 14 containers could be transported using the barge service. As many as 310 tonnes of food and agricultural products were transported using the barge, in 4 voyages, till now.

“Our plan was to operate the barge carrying goods from Kochi to Kottayam and return once in a week. Even though the number of containers transported was low, we are getting queries from importers and exporters these days. We will soon come out with attractive offers to promote movement of export containers from Kottayam,” Abraham Varghese, managing director, KPCTS, said.

KPACT-1 barge currently operated by KPCTS can only transport 10-20-ft-long containers and 4-40-ft-long containers. Even though there are bigger barges which have the capacity to carry up to 50 containers, sand accumulation at Thanneermukkam bund remains a hurdle now.  “Due to sand accumulated at a portion of the bund, currently we can only operate small barges. We are waiting for the authorities to clear the sand,” he said.

According to officials with the Irrigation Department, it is yet to be decided which agency has to be clear the sand bund. “PWD, Irrigation Department and Inland Water Authority have assumed responsibility for removal of sand. Only after the election, the tender will be floated and work will commence,” an officer said.

KPCTS has come out with a promising offer to attract exporters. A container can be transported from Kottayam to Kochi for just R6,000 now. When transportation of container from Kottayam to Kochi would take more than R15,000 by land, it is expected more exporters will make use of the offer. 

