Guppies, love birds, Shih Tzu: Kochi’s favourite pets

KOCHI: Come summer vacation and the number of children visiting pet shops in the city looking for an adorable pet is increasing. “According to a recent study, pet owners are healthier, have greater self-esteem and are less lonely than those who don’t have animals at home. Pets always have a highly reliable association with a person’s life,” said Allen, the sales boy of the pet shop near Palarivattom.

According to the pet shop owners, along with demand for animals, there is also a huge increase in the demand for ornamental fishes for aquarium and ponds. The best selling pets, according to them are lovebirds and Guppy fish. After the film Guppy, teenagers are rushing to own guppy fish for their home aquarium. According to pet shop owners, Guppy has the highest sale, during vacation time, as children prefer them the most. Another reason people prefer Guppy is its low price, which ranges from Rs 20 to Rs 40. “It’s fine to keep fish in glass bowls. The water in the tank should be changed daily,” they said.

Love birds are also of high demand. “The larger the cage, the more comfortable will be the bird. They eat grains, cereals and plectranthus barbatus (panikoorka),” said Allen. The lovebirds can easily be found in pet stores and range in price from Rs 300 to Rs 400 for a pair. “The birds should be given three or four days to settle into their new home,” he said.

Among dogs, the latest trend is Shih Tzu, said the owner of the Anlemar’s Pets World near Palarivattom. The cuteness and the charming figure of the breed attract the people to adopt it. The price of a Shih Tzu puppy is between the range of Rs 22,000 to Rs 25,000.

With inputs from Liya Merin Reji and Sandra Iype.