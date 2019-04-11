Home Cities Kochi

Igniting scientific temper in young minds in Kochi

Teachers of IMA House in Kochi aim for children to 'play with a purpose' rather than mumugging up textbooks.

Students at the camp

KOCHI: With an aim to make science activities exciting, engaging and unforgettable, Little Martians, a firm involved in promoting education and entertainment services to children, organised a two-day workshop ‘Science Boot Camp’ for children between eight to 13, here at IMA House, Kochi. Around 40 children from various schools of Kochi participated in the programme, which concluded on Tuesday. 

The theme of the workshop was ‘STEM’- Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. “This is the second time we are conducting such a workshop here in Kochi. Along with our set theme, we had also added STEAM, where A stands for ‘Arts’. The children were given space to experiment and try out their own skills in the field of science,” said Amina Zulfi, partner of the firm.

The objective of the workshop is to teach kids through an experiential approach. Contrary to conventional spoon-feeding methods, kids learn through practical applications and this incites further interest in learning science.  “We want the children to ‘play with a purpose’,  rather than just mug up textbooks which has become the usual habit with teachers and parents nowadays,” said Amina. 

Eleven fun-filled activities, covering various fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, were part of the Science Boot Camp. “Strengthening the kid’s critical thinking skills and encouraging the urge in them to ask ‘Why?’ is the aim of the workshop. We make the children understand through practicals rather than theories,” said  Khadeeja Rahman, a co-partner in the firm. 

The different sessions of the camp covered various topics, including live science shows, chemistry in action, hydraulics, assembly of a motor driven machine, properties of air and liquids and a session on the study of rockets. “We conducted individual activities so that each kid gets the opportunity to take part completely in the activity.

In one of our sessions, of making motorboats, the children took part in very actively, applying their own designs to their boats. We try to identify and encourage their creativity,” said Amina. 

