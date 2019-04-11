Low intensity explosives found in Mangala Lakshwadeep Express near Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Panic gripped the railway marshalling yard near Kathrikadavu after a few low intensity explosives were found in a train on Wednesday. According to the officers, round-shaped small explosives were found in the compartment of Mangala Lakshadweep Express from New Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin to Ernakulam Junction. The train had finished its journey at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station and was shifted to the marshalling yard for cleaning.

“It was the cleaning staff who initially found the abandoned bag containing the unidentified item. A cleaning staff took it outside the compartment and tried to break one of them with a stone when it burst inflicting minor injuries on his fingers. Though it happened in the afternoon, the cleaning staff informed the matter to the authorities by 5.45 pm,” said a Railway Police Force (RPF) officer.

The RPF and Railway Police officers rushed to the spot and examined the explosive. “It is suspected to be either pig crackers or such other related material of very low intensity bursts,” the officer added saying the RPF will register a case and commence an inquiry.