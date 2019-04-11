Home Cities Kochi

NIRF ranks Amrita schools best in Kerala for medicine and pharmacy

Amrita School of Medicine was ranked the fifth-best medical college in the country while Amrita School of Pharmacy came 15th in the country.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two institutes affiliated to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, both located in Kochi, have bagged the first position in Kerala in Medicine and Pharmacy section in the 2019 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). 

Amrita School of Medicine was ranked the fifth-best medical college in the country and first in state amongst the medical colleges, while Amrita School of Pharmacy came 15th in the country and first in the state amongst the pharmacy colleges.

According to Dr Prem Nair, medical director Amrita School of Medicine, it is a great honour for Amrita Schools of Medicine and Pharmacy. 

“This is a testimony to the hard work and commitment of all those associated with the two colleges and also a recognition nationally to the facilities and programmes successfully implemented for over two decades. Our focus on low-cost affordable healthcare, set of standards for operating rooms, intensive care units, patient care wards, laboratories, pioneers in many medical initiatives such as robotics surgeries are something which we can boast of,” he said.

Assessment on this framework for the medical colleges included: Teaching, Learning and Resources where Amrita Institute excelled in the experience of faculty, the state-of-the-art teaching and learning facilities included advanced surgical programmes like the Minimal Invasive Surgery, Robotics, Cyberknife, Tomotherapy etc; Research and Professional Practices-with more than 1,500 publications. 

Amrita Institute has been on the forefront of active research in the field of medical sciences; graduation outcomes-combined percentage of students passing out from this campus and getting placed for jobs, admission to higher education in top universities across the world, students passing out and becoming entrepreneurs was also a criterion for assessment. 

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was once again ranked as the eighth-best university in the country. In 2017, Amrita was ranked the ninth best.

