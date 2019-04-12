Home Cities Kochi

2 arrested in beauty salon firing case

The Crime Branch team probing the sensational case pertaining to the shooting at a beauty parlour run by actor Leena Maria Paul in Kochi arrested two persons.

Published: 12th April 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch team probing the sensational case pertaining to the shooting at a beauty parlour run by actor Leena Maria Paul in Kochi arrested two persons. According to the sources, Vipin and Bilal, both natives of Kochi, were taken into custody. “The duo had a direct role in the shooting incident. We are yet to ascertain whether the duo was part of Mumbai underworld don Ravi Poojari. The arrest will be recorded soon,” said an officer.

The shooting incident occurred on December 15 when two motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at The Nail Artistry run by actor Leena Maria Paul. The duo left a paper citing the name of Ravi Poojari at the spot. However, the probe team has not achieved any breakthrough in the case yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp