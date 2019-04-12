2 arrested in beauty salon firing case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch team probing the sensational case pertaining to the shooting at a beauty parlour run by actor Leena Maria Paul in Kochi arrested two persons. According to the sources, Vipin and Bilal, both natives of Kochi, were taken into custody. “The duo had a direct role in the shooting incident. We are yet to ascertain whether the duo was part of Mumbai underworld don Ravi Poojari. The arrest will be recorded soon,” said an officer.

The shooting incident occurred on December 15 when two motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at The Nail Artistry run by actor Leena Maria Paul. The duo left a paper citing the name of Ravi Poojari at the spot. However, the probe team has not achieved any breakthrough in the case yet.