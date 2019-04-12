Delhi Metro Rail Corporation-Kochi bags award for Balanced Cantilever

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Kochi has won the ‘Sarvamangala Merit Award -2019’ for construction excellence in the field of civil engineering. Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, India awarded DMRC for the construction of elevated Balanced Cantilever structure at Ernakulam South on Aluva-Petta line of Kochi Metro.

The award will be presented on May 11, at the 27th annual awards function of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers.

The elevated Balanced Cantilever traverses over the railway lines at the Ernakulam Jn Railway station. Completed in two years and 11 months, the Cantilever structure built at a cost of Rs 58 crore has 43 pile foundations. The bridge used 8,000 cubic meter concrete and 2,000 metric tonnes of steel. The construction was completed without disturbing the railway operations.