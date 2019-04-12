Eight arrested for immoral trafficking in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police arrested eight persons, including three women, on charges of running a brothel in Perumbavoor town.

The officers said, acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Syam Kumar, 41, who was running the brothel in a rented house, Joyson, 49, Anilkumar, 29, Eldo Mathai, 23 and Rajeesh, 29, the customers and Priya, 39, Rasheeda, 52 and Smisha, 24. Syam Kumar rented the house in the guise of tile business.

Suspicion over the frequent visit of youths to the house, the residents alerted the cops. “The prime accused brought the customers via agents. For identifying the house he had exhibited tiles on top of the building,” said an officer.