Home Cities Kochi

Panel discussion at Indian Maritime University-Kochi

Representatives of corporate houses in Kochi and MBA students specialising in Logistics and Port Management will converse on the issues pertaining to employability in maritime and logistics sector.

Published: 12th April 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Maritime University Kochi will organise a panel discussion on ‘Employability in maritime sector’ on the campus on Friday. Kerala Maritime Board chairman VJ Mathew will inaugurate the session at 10 am.

Goa Port Trust’s former chairman Jose Paul will chair the discussion. Kottayam Port general manager, Abraham Varghese, Kerala Maritime Board member, Prakash Iyer, DHL senior HR manager, Ravneet Gujral, and Great Sea Shipping general manager, Sonu George, will participate. 

Representatives of corporate houses in Kochi and MBA students specialising in Logistics and Port Management will converse on the issues pertaining to employability in maritime and logistics sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Maritime University Kochi Kerala Maritime Board Employability in maritime sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp