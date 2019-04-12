Panel discussion at Indian Maritime University-Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Maritime University Kochi will organise a panel discussion on ‘Employability in maritime sector’ on the campus on Friday. Kerala Maritime Board chairman VJ Mathew will inaugurate the session at 10 am.

Goa Port Trust’s former chairman Jose Paul will chair the discussion. Kottayam Port general manager, Abraham Varghese, Kerala Maritime Board member, Prakash Iyer, DHL senior HR manager, Ravneet Gujral, and Great Sea Shipping general manager, Sonu George, will participate.

Representatives of corporate houses in Kochi and MBA students specialising in Logistics and Port Management will converse on the issues pertaining to employability in maritime and logistics sector.