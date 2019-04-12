Home Cities Kochi

Temperature in Ernakulam district to rise by 2 to 4 degrees

The Ernakulam Disaster Management Authority has requested everyone to avoid getting exposed to the sun between 11 am and 3 pm.

Published: 12th April 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Temperature

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning the maximum temperature of the state is likely to increase above the normal level in the next three days. In a district-wise analysis, the MET Department experts said the maximum temperature of Ernakulam and neighbouring districts including Thrissur, Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha is likely to increase by two and four-degrees Celsius from April 12 to April 14. 

Based on the warning, the District Disaster Management Authority has asked the public to be extra cautious and refrain from directly getting exposed to the sun between 11 am and 3 pm. The authority has also asked the workers of political parties and the candidates to stick to the guidelines issued. The parents of the students, who are going to various camps and playing outdoors, were asked to specially take care of the kids. 

The children should not be allowed to play outdoors between 11 am and 3 pm when the sun rays are more intense. The children should also be provided with plenty of water. Those who are taking children to summer trips/ vacation tours are also asked to be extra cautious. The panchayat authorities were asked to make sure the Anganwadi children were provided adequate shelter so they will not get exposed to the sun directly. 

The Labour Commissioner has reissued the order and asked contractors/employers to make sure the workers are not working under the hot sun between 11 am and 3 pm. The online food delivery companies should make sure the delivery boys are safe while travelling with food on two-wheelers at noon.
 The Traffic Police and traffic wardens should also use umbrellas to prevent getting exposed to direct sun rays.  The department also warns that the heat and max temperature are likely to increase in the coming week also. 

