Two held with ganja near Ernakulam boat jetty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central Police arrested two youths with 3.725 g ganja from near Ernakulam boat jetty on Thursday.

According to the officers, Sohan, 22, of Kuthiravattom, and Rashid Ali, 22, of Cheruvannur, were the arrested. “The accused used to supply the contraband among students and youths at DJ parties after procuring it from Salem in Tamil Nadu at a rate of Rs 8,000 per kg.

The duo was netted following a search conducted by the police under the Operation King Cobra which launched to curb the menace of anti-social elements in the city,” said an officer.