‘Votu Vandi’ for voter awareness flagged off in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The SVEEP voter awareness campaign was initiated in Ernakulam with District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla flagging off seven vehicles - ‘Votu Vandi’ from the collectorate premises, on Thursday.

SVEEP - Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation, is the flagship program of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India. Since 2009, ECI has been working towards preparing India’s electors and equipping them with basic knowledge related to the electoral process.

The seven vehicles equipped with visual and audio adverts will travel to all taluks of the Ernakulam constituency till April 22.

These vehicles will feature special voter awareness song and speeches. The election song brought out by ECI, sang by KS Chithra urges citizen to exercise their franchise to strengthen the democratic process.