Home Cities Kochi

‘Votu Vandi’ for voter awareness flagged off in Ernakulam

Seven vehicles equipped with visual and audio advertsvehicles will feature special voter awareness song and speeches and will travel to all taluks of the Ernakulam constituency till April 22. 

Published: 12th April 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla flagging off the Votu Vandi

District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla flagging off the Votu Vandi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The SVEEP voter awareness campaign was initiated in Ernakulam with District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla flagging off seven vehicles - ‘Votu Vandi’ from the collectorate premises, on Thursday. 

SVEEP - Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation, is the flagship program of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India. Since 2009, ECI has been working towards preparing India’s electors and equipping them with basic knowledge related to the electoral process.

The seven vehicles equipped with visual and audio adverts will travel to all taluks of the Ernakulam constituency till April 22. 

These vehicles will feature special voter awareness song and speeches. The election song brought out by ECI, sang by KS Chithra urges citizen to exercise their franchise to strengthen the democratic process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SVEEP voter awareness campaign Ernakulam voter awareness campaign Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation Kochi Votu vandi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp