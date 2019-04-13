Home Cities Kochi

Bottled with creativity in Kochi

Fasila and Husna's Bottle Studio has taken bottle art to the next level.

Published: 13th April 2019

Fasila and Husna

Fasila and Husna

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Art is never confined to boundaries, large or little. Its canvases are neither big or small. So, believes Fasila and Husna who are taking bottle art to the next level. The two sisters, also doing their bit for the environment, are collecting disposed liquor bottles from roadside and using their skill to convert scrap into colourful art. The duo has been dabbling in this art for an year now and is turning it into their full-time passion. 

“We initially started collecting the discarded bottles to grow money plants. We realised it could be converted into something more beautiful through painting and beadwork. Our work started getting appreciated and we started posting photos on our Facebook page ‘Bottle Studio’,” said Fasila.The designs are made using shells, jute and beads. “Beads are never a scarcity at our house because our family is involved in stitching,” she said.

The artists use acrylic colours and glass paints for their bottle art. The duo is also involved in decoupage art, where tissue and other paper cutouts are glued onto an object.  They first clean the bottles and smoothen the surface. Then the tissue papers are cut and then they are stuck to the bottle using glue. The bottles are also painted. 

The sisters apply a lot of detailing to the work, making it look more real and unique. Fasila and Husna are exhibiting their work in the second edition of ‘Locall Made’  held at Sri Mulam Club, Vazhuthacaud.

