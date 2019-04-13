Celebrating the age-old tradition of 'Kettukalakkal' in Kochi

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the years pass by, many of us tend to forget our traditions and roots. But, not the fish farmers of Kadamakkudy. By organising 'Kettukalakkal,' the annual fish harvesting festival, these farmers are continuing with their legacy and the age-old tradition. This year, the fest began on a grand note on Friday. The event packed with food fest, traditional boating, kite fest and casting, will end on Monday.

"Kettukalakkal began in the erstwhile princely Kochi. The fest was held to ensure that the landless labourers too got an opportunity to harvest fish, just like the owners. Today, once the farmers complete the harvest, they open up their field for the workers and the general public. They call it as 'kettupottikkal.' Due to many reasons, kettukalakkal lost its importance over the years. It is Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) that relaunched the event as a 'farm-based market' with extensive publicity in 2012. We continued for three years and later Kothad Korambadam Service Co-operative Bank took up the mantle," said Shinoj Subramanian, senior scientist, KVK.

According to Kothad Korambadam Service Co-operative Bank president Harold Nicolson, the prime aim is to promote tourism in the Kadamakkudy region. "Kettukalakkal is one of the various initiatives that reflect the bank's social responsibility. When the bank found that mere financial support through loans won't address the farmers' issues, we decided to market products like Pokkali rice, fish varieties under Graamika brand," said Harold.

However, the situation isn't encouraging either. "Ironically, the custom was started at a time when the Pokkali rice was abundantly produced. Presently, these farmers are faced with issues like a viral infection in plants and sheer economic downfall. As they cultivate Pokkali and karimeen (Green Chromide) annually, a fall in revenue will affect the latter," said Shinoj. However, bank officials are upbeat about changing the situation. "The fest has witnessed active participation in the previous editions. Apart from the bank's budget allocation, we are actively supported by various sponsors. With improved branding, we are expecting an improved footfall this year," added Harold.