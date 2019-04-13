Home Cities Kochi

Celebrating the age-old tradition of 'Kettukalakkal' in Kochi

The fish farmers of Kadamakkudy will celebrate the annual fish harvesting festival with food fest, traditional boating, kite fest and casting.

Published: 13th April 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

The 'kettukalakkal' held at Varappuzha on Thursday. The event at Kadamakkudy began on Friday

The 'kettukalakkal' held at Varappuzha on Thursday. The event at Kadamakkudy began on Friday | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the years pass by, many of us tend to forget our traditions  and roots. But, not the fish farmers of Kadamakkudy.  By organising 'Kettukalakkal,' the annual fish harvesting festival, these farmers are continuing with their legacy and the age-old tradition. This year, the fest began on a grand note on Friday. The event packed with food fest, traditional boating, kite fest and casting, will end on Monday.

"Kettukalakkal began in the erstwhile princely Kochi. The fest was held to ensure that the landless labourers too got an opportunity to harvest fish, just like the owners. Today, once the farmers complete the harvest, they open up their field for the workers and the general public. They call it as 'kettupottikkal.' Due to many reasons, kettukalakkal lost its importance over the years. It is  Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) that relaunched the event as a 'farm-based market' with extensive publicity in 2012. We continued for three years and later Kothad Korambadam Service Co-operative Bank took up the mantle,"  said Shinoj Subramanian, senior scientist, KVK.

According to Kothad Korambadam Service Co-operative Bank president Harold Nicolson, the prime aim is to promote tourism in the Kadamakkudy region.  "Kettukalakkal is one of the various initiatives that reflect the bank's social responsibility. When the bank found that mere financial support through loans won't address the farmers' issues, we decided to market products like Pokkali rice, fish varieties under Graamika brand," said Harold. 

However, the situation isn't encouraging either. "Ironically, the custom was started at a time when the Pokkali rice was abundantly produced. Presently, these farmers are faced with issues like a viral infection in plants and sheer economic downfall. As they cultivate Pokkali and karimeen (Green Chromide) annually, a fall in revenue will affect the latter," said  Shinoj. However, bank officials are upbeat about changing the situation. "The fest has witnessed active participation in the previous editions. Apart from the bank's budget allocation, we are actively supported by various sponsors. With improved branding, we are expecting an improved footfall this year," added Harold.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi annual fish harvesting festival Kettukalakkal Kothad Korambadam Service Cooperative Bank Kochi Krishi Vigyan Kendra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp