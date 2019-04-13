Demo EVM business appears quite unreal in Kerala, but it’s all too real!

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This election season has brought with it business opportunities which arise only during polls in the country. Ushas, a small-scale Kudumbashree unit at Muppathadam near Eloor here, engaged in the business of manufacturing demo electoral voting machines for creating awareness among voters, is one such enterprise. For the last 20 years or so, the Kudumbashree members have been engaged in the business. With elections just round the corner, some 25 families at Eloor are racing against time to complete the orders.

This year, around 40,000 orders have been received from several political parties, with each candidate’s requirement depending upon the number of booths in their constituency. “The demo EVM machines costing Rs 8-Rs 10 apiece will be dispatched from here,” said Neenu Francis, Mupathadam Kudumbasree unit secretary.

“We have very little time to ready the demo EVMs since they can be readied only after the poll panel vets the candidates’ list,” said Neenu. Mohammed Harris, programme coordinator, said the candidates place order for the demo machines on the basis of booths in their respective constituency. “For convenience sake, each member will carry around 1,000-1500 of these demo machines home. It will be easy to do household chores and work,” said Neema Joby, Kudumbashree member.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

At the unit, Rani Cheriyan, a 60-year-old woman is actively engaged in the making of dummy ballot machines one after another. “For all the elections in the recent past, we have been involved in the making of these machines. It gives us a remuneration, and also the satisfaction that these will be able to create awareness among voters, especially first-time voters,” she said.

With the onset of summer vacation, children are actively engaged with their parents in manufacturing the demo machines. The parents are relieved the kids are joining the work at home, rather than playing outside in the baking sun. “They are staying at home rather than playing out in this heat. The kids enjoy making battery boxes for the machines,” said Shiny Sajan,